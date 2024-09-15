Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,908,315 shares in the company, valued at $415,481,110.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,483,527. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

