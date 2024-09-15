Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 431,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $375.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

