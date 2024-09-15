Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $96,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $135.30.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.