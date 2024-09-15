Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.