Reviewing Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) & Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group and Agricultural Bank of China are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China 19.55% 9.68% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Agricultural Bank of China”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Group $1.39 billion 3.71 $359.04 million N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China $190.65 billion 0.82 $38.11 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hang Lung Group and Agricultural Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Hang Lung Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

