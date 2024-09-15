Reviewing Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -7.62% -1.31% -0.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and Yatra Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Yatra Online has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.22%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Yatra Online”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online $50.85 million 2.01 -$4.21 million ($0.07) -22.93

Proficient Auto Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

