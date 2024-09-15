Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $15,213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 505.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Stock Up 1.6 %

RVTY stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

