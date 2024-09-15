Robert Cascella Purchases 100,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 453,098 shares in the company, valued at $339,823.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Cascella purchased 4,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Robert Cascella acquired 35,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Cascella bought 35,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.27.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.00%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Washington CORP raised its position in Neuronetics by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 599,455 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 51,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

