Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,516 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,516 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $98.53 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

