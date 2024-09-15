Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,215 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 3.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

