Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Vima LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

