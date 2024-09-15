Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

