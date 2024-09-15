Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 423,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 118,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

