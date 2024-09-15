Royal Bank of Canada Increases Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $3.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.99.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.