RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 586.7 days.
RS Group Stock Performance
Shares of EENEF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. RS Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.
About RS Group
