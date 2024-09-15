SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up 2.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

SAP stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.38. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $222.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.