Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

