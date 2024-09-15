Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.77. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

