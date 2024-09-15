Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $111,100,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 9.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.13 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
