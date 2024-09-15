Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 409,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 158,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

