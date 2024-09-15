Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,087.62 on Wednesday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,955.33 and a 1 year high of $3,850.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Seaboard by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

