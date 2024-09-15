Service Stream Limited (SSM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Service Stream Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Service Stream
