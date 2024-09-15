Service Stream Limited (SSM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

