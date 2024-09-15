ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

NOW stock opened at $878.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $889.52. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

