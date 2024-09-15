ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $807.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.