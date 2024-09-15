Seven Mile Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

