Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 18,176 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Snap makes up 2.1% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.87.

SNAP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $91,578.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,352,420 shares of company stock worth $12,091,682. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

