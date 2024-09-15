Seven Mile Advisory Sells 596 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Seven Mile Advisory reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Walmart were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.