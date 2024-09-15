Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Epwin Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.37. The stock has a market cap of £140.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 1.14. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.