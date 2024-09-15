Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Drops By 44.9%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ascent Industries Price Performance
Shares of Ascent Industries stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter.
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
