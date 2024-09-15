Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 33.2%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,796,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 2,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.9 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $17.69 on Friday. ASICS has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

