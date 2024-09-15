Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rises By 75.5%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ALOT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 17,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.55.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

