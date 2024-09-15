Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 31.9%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,085. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auxly Cannabis Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.