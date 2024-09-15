Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 31.9%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,085. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Further Reading

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

