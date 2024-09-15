Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Expands By 100.0%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BST. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 106,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

