Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Increases By 125.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

