Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Increases By 86.0%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,589,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 31,491,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146,473.3 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of BCAUF stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.