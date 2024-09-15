Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Increases By 107.9%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BTC Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BTCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BTC Digital will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.