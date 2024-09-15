Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Declines By 95.2%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLBEY traded up C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.31 and a one year high of C$6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

