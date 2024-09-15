Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Declines By 60.7%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 212.04% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

