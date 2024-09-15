Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Increases By 44.0%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.4 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of CDHSF remained flat at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $0.67.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

