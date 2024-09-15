Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Grows By 98.1%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance
CODYY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,731. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
