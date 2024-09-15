Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Increases By 219.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 219.0% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.28.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

