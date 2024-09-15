Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Expands By 119.7%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
EATBF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
About Eat & Beyond Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.