Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Expands By 119.7%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance

EATBF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

