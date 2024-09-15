Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Drops By 37.6%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSDD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. 914,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

