Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Increases By 21.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.

Heineken Stock Up 3.0 %

Heineken stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. Heineken has a 52-week low of $70.52 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.