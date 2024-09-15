Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rises By 115.4%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Hysan Development stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is 1.10%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

