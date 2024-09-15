Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Rises By 200.0%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Integrated Ventures Stock Down 5.7 %
OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.19.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
