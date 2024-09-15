Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Rises By 41.7%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
International Zeolite Stock Performance
Shares of IZCFF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About International Zeolite
