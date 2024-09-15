Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Rises By 41.7%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

Shares of IZCFF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

About International Zeolite

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.