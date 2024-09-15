Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 82.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

