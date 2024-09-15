Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Drops By 22.5%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 80,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,707. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

