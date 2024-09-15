Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Grows By 154.7%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the August 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.1 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 5.65%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

